ICC Cricket World Cup Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Know the Venue, Record, Weather Updates
Sri Lanka, who earned a point in their previous match against Pakistan due to washout, will eye to go higher on the points table on Tuesday as it takes on Bangladesh.
File photo of the Bristol County Ground.
After being thrashed by England and New Zealand in their previous matches, Bangladesh will hope to turn the table against Sri Lanka in the 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at 3 PM. Sri Lanka, who earned a point in their previous match against Pakistan due to washout, will eye to go higher on points table. The coming match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled at Bristol County Ground.
Located in Derby, it first came into existence in 1863 with a capacity of 9,500 people.
Also known as Racecourse ground, it remains home to Gloucestershire. This venue has witnessed some of the major moments in the cricket history like spectators entering via the Grace Gates. The wicket here is good which is traditionally suited for the spinners.
This stadium has hosted 17 ODI matches. Out of it, 6 matches were one won by the home side and 5 each were won by both touring and neutral side. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. However, one match has been played without any result.
On this ground, the highest team innings was 369 made by England against West Indies. This venue also hosts some other sports like squash and tennis and in the winter the ground serves as the target for a golf driving range.
Key facts:
Match: BAN vs SL, Match 16 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: Saturday, June 01, 2019
Time: 12:30 PM GMT
Opened: 1889
Capacity: 7000 (15,000 ODIs)
Known as: The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground; Ashley Down Ground; Fry's Ground; Phoenix County Ground
Ends: Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End
Location: Bristol, England
Time Zone: UTC +01:00
Home to: Gloucestershire
Weather Update:
The weather is predicted to be sunny during the day. However, as the day progresses it is expected rain.
Live TV
