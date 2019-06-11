Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Know the Venue, Record, Weather Updates

Sri Lanka, who earned a point in their previous match against Pakistan due to washout, will eye to go higher on the points table on Tuesday as it takes on Bangladesh.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICC Cricket World Cup Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at County Ground: Know the Venue, Record, Weather Updates
File photo of the Bristol County Ground.
Loading...
After being thrashed by England and New Zealand in their previous matches, Bangladesh will hope to turn the table against Sri Lanka in the 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at 3 PM. Sri Lanka, who earned a point in their previous match against Pakistan due to washout, will eye to go higher on points table. The coming match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled at Bristol County Ground.

Located in Derby, it first came into existence in 1863 with a capacity of 9,500 people.

Also known as Racecourse ground, it remains home to Gloucestershire. This venue has witnessed some of the major moments in the cricket history like spectators entering via the Grace Gates. The wicket here is good which is traditionally suited for the spinners.

This stadium has hosted 17 ODI matches. Out of it, 6 matches were one won by the home side and 5 each were won by both touring and neutral side. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. However, one match has been played without any result.

On this ground, the highest team innings was 369 made by England against West Indies. This venue also hosts some other sports like squash and tennis and in the winter the ground serves as the target for a golf driving range.

Key facts:

Match: BAN vs SL, Match 16 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Date: Saturday, June 01, 2019

Time: 12:30 PM GMT

Opened: 1889

Capacity: 7000 (15,000 ODIs)

Known as: The Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground; Ashley Down Ground; Fry's Ground; Phoenix County Ground

Ends: Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End

Location: Bristol, England

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: Gloucestershire

Weather Update:

The weather is predicted to be sunny during the day. However, as the day progresses it is expected rain.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram