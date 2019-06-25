Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

England vs Australia: London Weather, Lord’s Pitch Report and Stadium Facts

Eoin Morgan and his men are in a slightly tricking position as they need to win two out of remaining three games to seal their semis berth. Meanwhile, Australia, who are in terrific form right now, will eye to take an early advantage by dominating their upcoming match.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
Lord's Cricket Ground. (Getty Image)
Loading...

After suffering a shocking 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous encounter, England will take on defending champions Australia in the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s on June 25 at 3 pm. Eoin Morgan and his men are in a slightly tricking position as they need to win two out of remaining three games to seal their semis berth. Meanwhile, Australia, who are in terrific form right now, will eye to take an early advantage by dominating their upcoming match.

Weather Update

The upcoming clash between England and Australia is one of the most awaited matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The weather forecast for this match is predicted to be cloudy with a little bit of rain. However, even though the match might face some delays due to light showers, the entire game won't be washed out. The maximum temperature predicted is 23 degree Celsius whereas 19 degree Celsius is expected to be lowest.

Pitch Report

As the weather is expected to be cloudy, the pitch is going to favor the bowlers. So, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first. However, if there is a change in weather, and the sun might turn up, then the team should choose to bat first as batting tends to get easier if there is plenty of sun out there. So one can say pitch at Lord's is mostly dependent on weather conditions.

Stadium Key Facts

Scheduled at Lord's cricket ground, this is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1814 having a capacity of 30,000 people.

Also referred as the Home of Cricket, this venue was named after Thomas Lord. This ground is one of those iconic venues which have managed to retained its place as a spiritual home.

Along with having the world oldest sports museum, it is also the home to one of the largest library which consists of the most celebrated books and publications based on cricket. Besides this, the venue has staged a total of 61 matches. Out of this 24 matches were won by home side, 26 matches were won by touring side and neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.

