Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup England vs New Zealand: England Weather, Riverside Pitch Report and Stadium Records

For the upcoming clash between England and New Zealand, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy. So mornings, afternoon and even the evenings are subjected to clouds.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Cricket World Cup England vs New Zealand: England Weather, Riverside Pitch Report and Stadium Records
Image: Twitter
Loading...

After defeating India by 31 runs, hosts, England are all set to take on New Zealand in their last match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Country ground in England on July 3 at 3 pm. Eoin Morgan and his men, who are currently at the fourth position on the points table, will have to win their upcoming match, if they want to secure their semi- final spot. However, even after failing to register a win, England can still qualify if Bangladesh beat Pakistan but lose to India. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, who have lost two consecutive matches, will look forward to regain their dominance on field while sealing their own spot in semis.

Weather Forecast:

For the upcoming clash between England and New Zealand, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy. So mornings, afternoon and even the evenings are subjected to clouds. The maximum temperature estimated is 19 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius is estimated to be the lowest.

Pitch Report:

Pitch at Riverside is more suitable for batting as seen in the previous Sri Lanka vs West Indies match. However, if take previous fixtures into consideration then team batting second have won four of the last five matches. So, the team winning the toss might opt to bat first but with West Indies losing the previous match, captains of both sides will rely heavily on weather conditions to make a decision.

Venue Facts:

Scheduled at Riverside, this is the last ICC World Cup 2019 match at this venue.. One of the interesting fixture to be held at this venue will be England's clash with 2015 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

Also known as Emirates Durham International Cricket Ground, this venue was first established in 1995 and can accommodate up to 5,000 people. However, the capacity can be extended to 17,000 for international tournaments. The first match played at this ground was between Durham and visiting New Zealanders in 1992. However, an international stadium was constructed soon after some infrastructural development. So in 1999, Durham hosted their first ever World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland. Following this, the next year this venue also staged England NatWest Series game.

So if we take a look at the ODI statistics, then this venue has staged 16 matches in total. Out of it, 5 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 9 times. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram