England vs New Zealand: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The 41st fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled between England and New Zealand on July 3 at Riverside country ground in England. Eoin Morgan's side, who are riding high on confidence after their 31-run victory against India, will look forward to a similar innings as they take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. Meanwhile, The Kiwis, who are currently at third spot on the points table, will try to gain two more points by winning their upcoming match in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

Both England and New Zealand have so far played eight World Cup matches. Out of these, England have won three matches whereas, New Zealand have come out to be victorious on five occasions. So, if take their previous World Cup performances into consideration, then it’s New Zealand who is ahead of England. However, winning probability tells us that England have a higher chance of registering a win with 68% probability as compared to New Zealand 32%.

So ahead of England's clash with New Zealand, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between England and New Zealand: 8

England won: 3

New Zealand won: 5

Tied: 0

No Result: 0