Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup England vs West Indies at 3 PM: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

England have won 5 times against West Indies in World Cup encounters, whereas the Windies have been victorious only on one occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Cricket World Cup England vs West Indies at 3 PM: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
West Indies have won only one World Cup match against England (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

The 19th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled between England and West Indies at Rose Bowl Cricket ground in Southampton. England, the red hot favorites, will hope to continue their dominance when they take on Jason Holder's side in their fourth encounter of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Whereas, West Indies, who started off their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in an impressive manner by trampling Pakistan, got their last match against South Africa abandoned due to rain.

Both the sides will try to take an early advantage in today's encounter. However, if we look at the World Cup history, it seems like Eoin Morgan and his men have an advantage over Jason Holder's side in their upcoming game.

Both England and West Indies have faced each other 6 times in World Cup history. Out of these 6 games, England have won 5 times whereas West Indies have come out to be victorious only on one occasion. So England with 73% have win probability as against West Indies which has 27 %. However, England have injury concern with opener Jos butler suffering a hip injury. It will be a blow for England if butler misses the match.

So ahead of England's clash with West Indies, here's a look at their previous World Cup stats:

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES WORLD CUP STATS

Number of Matches played between England and West Indies: 6

England won: 5

West Indies won: 1

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram