ICC Cricket World Cup England vs West Indies at 3 PM: Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History

The 19th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled between England and West Indies at Rose Bowl Cricket ground in Southampton. England, the red hot favorites, will hope to continue their dominance when they take on Jason Holder's side in their fourth encounter of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Whereas, West Indies, who started off their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in an impressive manner by trampling Pakistan, got their last match against South Africa abandoned due to rain.

Both the sides will try to take an early advantage in today's encounter. However, if we look at the World Cup history, it seems like Eoin Morgan and his men have an advantage over Jason Holder's side in their upcoming game.

Both England and West Indies have faced each other 6 times in World Cup history. Out of these 6 games, England have won 5 times whereas West Indies have come out to be victorious only on one occasion. So England with 73% have win probability as against West Indies which has 27 %. However, England have injury concern with opener Jos butler suffering a hip injury. It will be a blow for England if butler misses the match.

So ahead of England's clash with West Indies, here's a look at their previous World Cup stats:

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES WORLD CUP STATS

Number of Matches played between England and West Indies: 6

England won: 5

West Indies won: 1

Tied: 0

No Result: 0