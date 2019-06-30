India vs England: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

India and England were tagged favourites going into the 2019 World Cup. But come Sunday, it will be a battle of survival for England as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stages when they take on Virat Kohli and boys at Edgbaston in their second last group game.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.

It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon.

It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit.

Match Details

The India-England clash is the 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

India vs England

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Dream 11 Picks: Jason Roy, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood