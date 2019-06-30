Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

DRS No Longer Dhoni Review System? Fans Lash Out After Wrong Call Lets Jason Roy Escape

ICC World Cup 2019, India vs England: Jason Roy escaped getting out at 20 after Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar gave a wrong decision and MS Dhoni asked Virat Kohli to not go for a review.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 30, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
DRS No Longer Dhoni Review System? Fans Lash Out After Wrong Call Lets Jason Roy Escape
Dhoni Review System failed again after umpire Aleem Dar did not adjudge Jason Roy out. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
India missed out a massive opportunity to get Jason Roy out at 20 during their ICC World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday after Pakistan umpire Aleem Das gave a wrong decision and on MS Dhoni insistence, Virat Kohli did not send the case upstairs.

In the 11th over, Hardik Pandya bowled a shortish delivery down the leg side and Aleem Dar adjudged it wide. Pandya, however, went for a huge appeal for caught behind but Dhoni behind the stumps did not appeal at all.

Virat Kohli, excited as ever, seemed convinced that he heard some sound but taking Dhoni's word, he did not go upstairs. As it turned out, the UltraEdge showed the ball had taken a spike off Roy's gloves on its way to Dhoni's hands. It was a chance missed for India and Virat Kohli, who saw England make a blazing start to the innings.

Jason Roy eventually fell at 66 to a stupendous catch by Ravindra Jadeja off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

This is not the first time this World Cup that the Dhoni Review System has failed. Dhoni had taken a wrong call in the match against Pakistan as well, even though that call did not have any dire consequences for India.

Against Pakistan, Babar Azam on 36 was up against Yuzvendra Chahal when he failed to read the delivery and the ball struck the pad and the bat almost at the same time. But the umpire's decision was not out.

Kohli and Chahal were convinced that it was out but it was Dhoni who convinced Kohli to not go for the review. The replays, however, showed that the ball struck the pad first and it would have been out.

On Sunday, Twitter lashed out Aleem Dar for getting yet another umpiring decision wrong. This World Cup, Dar has been under the fire for his umpiring howlers and England vs India proved to be no different.

