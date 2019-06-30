Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

For a Change, India and Pakistan Are on Same Page: Mehbooba Mufti Joins in on Cricketing Fun

ICC World Cup 2019, India vs England: Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti joked about cricket getting India and Pakistan on the same page.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
For a Change, India and Pakistan Are on Same Page: Mehbooba Mufti Joins in on Cricketing Fun
Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka fans all supported India against England to boost their chances in the World Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti joined the cricketing fun on Sunday as India took on England in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in a must-win match for the hosts.

Such was the situation that all of the subcontinent was supporting India. India needed to beat England to knock the hosts out, which in turn would have increased the chances of a semi-final spot for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

However, a win for England would have tightened the noose on the necks of the subcontinental nations, barring India.

Amidst this unified support, Mufti decided to poke some fun and said that at least cricket got the two nations "on the same page".

"Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane, for a change both countries are on the same page," Mufti tweeted.

Mufti has regularly spoken about dialogue between India and Pakistan in order to solve the issue in Kashmir. Recently, Mufti has also been involved in various Twitter spats with former India cricket and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

England started the match in a blazing fashion with Jonny Bairstow bringing up his century and as many as two other English batsmen scoring a half century by the end of the innings.

It was due to some economical bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami that India managed to somewhat restrict England to 337/7.

India, on the other hand, got off to a difficult start when KL Rahul got out on a duck.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 138 runs before the Indian captain fell for 66. Rohit and Kohli's partnership was India's highest in the World Cup so far, surpassing Rohit and Rahul's 136-run stand vs Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma then scored his third hundred of the tournament but got out shortly after. At the time of publishing this article, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were on the crease.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram