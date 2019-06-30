For a Change, India and Pakistan Are on Same Page: Mehbooba Mufti Joins in on Cricketing Fun

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti joined the cricketing fun on Sunday as India took on England in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in a must-win match for the hosts.

Such was the situation that all of the subcontinent was supporting India. India needed to beat England to knock the hosts out, which in turn would have increased the chances of a semi-final spot for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

However, a win for England would have tightened the noose on the necks of the subcontinental nations, barring India.

Amidst this unified support, Mufti decided to poke some fun and said that at least cricket got the two nations "on the same page".

"Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane, for a change both countries are on the same page," Mufti tweeted.

Mufti has regularly spoken about dialogue between India and Pakistan in order to solve the issue in Kashmir. Recently, Mufti has also been involved in various Twitter spats with former India cricket and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

England started the match in a blazing fashion with Jonny Bairstow bringing up his century and as many as two other English batsmen scoring a half century by the end of the innings.

It was due to some economical bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami that India managed to somewhat restrict England to 337/7.

India, on the other hand, got off to a difficult start when KL Rahul got out on a duck.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 138 runs before the Indian captain fell for 66. Rohit and Kohli's partnership was India's highest in the World Cup so far, surpassing Rohit and Rahul's 136-run stand vs Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma then scored his third hundred of the tournament but got out shortly after. At the time of publishing this article, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were on the crease.