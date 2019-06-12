Take the pledge to vote

India vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson Reveals Plan to Counter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The right-arm paceman who turns 28th on match day it seems will be spending most of his birthday making gruelling attempts to tame the might of the Indian batting order led by by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the top two batsmen in ODI rankings.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson Reveals Plan to Counter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Lockie Ferguson (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson admitted that his team cannot afford to waste even an inkling of chance against a “team of India’s calibre” in Thursday’s World Cup match at Trent Bridge.

The right-arm paceman who turns 28th on match day it seems will be spending most of his birthday making gruelling attempts to tame the might of the Indian batting order led by by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the top two batsmen in ODI rankings.

Taking stock of the game that lies ahead for New Zealand, Ferguson referred to the men in blue as “world class players” and said, “You’re not going to blow them out of the water, but if you can build up enough pressure against them and then create a half-chance, that could be the wicket and you can then build from there.”

“Obviously, they’re playing some great cricket and they’re one of the top teams in the competition but we’re definitely looking forward to the opportunity of playing them in England and we haven’t played them for a while in England,” News agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

India have adopted a new approach to the first powerplay overs which was evident in their clinical victory against Australia on Sunday.

Kohli’s men collected only 41 runs in the first 10 overs, without losing a wicket, but went on to plunder 116 during the last 10 en route to a commanding 352-5 which was beyond Australia’s reach.

“They showed us that they’re probably a lot more patient in a way,” Ferguson said.

“And although we’re looking to take wickets, sometimes we got a little bit expensive. I think taking wickets up front is the key to (beating) India but, if not, creating pressure and building dots balls.”

The threat of rain looms large over the contest between the tournament’s only two unbeaten teams. A record three matches have already been either abandoned or called off in the weather-hit tournament and Ferguson hoped Trent Bridge would not fall victim to another downpour.

“It’s the World Cup. We’re playing against India in the World Cup and it’s an opportunity to get two points and we don’t want to get rained-out games,” he said.

“I don’t think any players do but if that happens then so be it. We can’t control that but we’re looking forward to playing India and getting some confidence against them.”

(With inputs from Reuters)
