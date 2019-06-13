ICC Cricket World Cup India vs New Zealand: ODI Match Stats, Win, Loss, Tied, Match History
India had lost to New Zealand by 6 wickets when the two team had met in a warm-up game ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
India have a won 49 times against New Zealand in ODIs (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nottingham: Riding on their 35-run victory against defending champions Australia, India led by Virat Kohli are all set to face table-toppers New Zealand in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge. The Men in Blue who have shown a strong performance in their previous matches will look to take an early lead against Kiwis.
While Kane Williamson's side having an advantage of three victories, will try to put on a consistent show. Previously faced each other in 98 One Day International Matches, India have come out to be victorious on 49 occasions as compared to New Zealand's 43.
So, as a result, one could say that the two-time champions India have an advantage over Black Caps. And if we look at the probability percentage, then it also tells us that India have a higher chance of winning with 66% as compared to New Zealand's 44%.
Moreover, with short boundaries in play at Trent Bridge, nobody can stop India from registering their third win. However, one can't be that sure as exceptions are always there.
So with India gearing up to face Kane Williamson's team, we bring to you a brief insight into India vs New Zealand ODI statistics.
India vs New Zealand ODI Stats:
Number of matches played between India and New Zealand: 98
India won: 49
New Zealand won: 43
Most runs for India: Sachin Tendulkar - 1,750 runs
Most runs for New Zealand: Nathan Astle - 1,207 runs
Recent match: 5th ODI - India won by 35 runs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Feb 3, 2019.
