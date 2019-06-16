India vs Pakistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Sunday is not just any other day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester and there is no denying the fact that it is one of the biggest rivalries on the cricket pitch.

India come into this all-important tie unbeaten in the tournament, having won their first two matches against South Africa and Australia, however, the match against New Zealand was washed out and both teams took home one point each.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have won only one of their four matches, losing two and one match being abandoned because of rain.

History also favours India. As everyone should be aware, they've never lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. Recent results in the rivalry also point to India; they've won six of the last seven matches against Pakistan across formats in the last five years.

But past form matters little when it comes to Pakistan, and especially, when it is playing India. India will be wary as on its day, Pakistan can defeat any side in the world, as they showed against tournament favourities England.

Match Details

The India-Pakistan clash is the 22st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

India: With Shikhar Dhawan out with injury, it is expected that KL Rahul will open the innings for the side along with Rohit Sharma. It means India will have to once again decide on someone to bat at number four. Between Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar, India will, most likely, go for the latter.

Kuldeep Yadav has not enjoyed the tournament so far, having picked up just one wicket, and India may decide to bring in Mohammed Shami to take full advantage of the overcast conditions.

Pakistan: Pakistan will most likely field the same Playing XI that lost the previous game against Australia.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami/Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah,

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

Dream11 Picks

Virat Kohli (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (VC), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.