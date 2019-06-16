India vs Pakistan: From Miandad’s Last Ball Six to Tendular’s Blistering 98, a Look at Five Iconic Performances

Ever since their first encounter in 1951–52, the cricket teams of India and Pakistan have been part of one of the greatest sporting rivalries the world has ever seen. Head to head, Pakistan hold the edge over India in ODI and Test cricket. However, when the two teams clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday, June 16, the advantage will lie with India which has won all six World Cup games against its arch-rival. The humungous expectations from millions of fans often bring the best out of players from both sides. Consider the great Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan’s 35 wickets in 29 ODI games against India at an average of 22.25 compared to his overall career average of 26.61. His formidable rival, and one of the world’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev was equally lethal with the ball against Pakistan, picking up 19 wickets in 32 matches at a staggering average of 17.89.

Which is why, ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match, it might be worth reliving some of the top performances in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry over the years.

Javed Miandad

The cheeky Pakistani bastman running off the pitch with a bat in his hand, with dozens of overenthusiastic fans in tow, to celebrate his team’s win against India perhaps remains one of the most memorable cricketing moments. Miandad’s last-ball six off Chetan Sharma over midwicket not only saw Pakistan clinch a thrilling win in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final at Sharjah but also left Indian fans reeling at the loss for many years to come.

Imran Khan

Miandad’s teammate and Pakistan’s most dashing and successful captain decimated several Indian batting line-ups on several occasions, including the final of 1985 Rothmans Four-Nations Cup at Sharjah, where he took a career-best 6 for 14 to help his team clinch a triumphant victory against their arch-rivals.

Sachin Tendulkar

The little master’s blistering innings at Centurion during the 2003 World Cup gave India a much-needed win in the tournament and knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.

Tendulkar took just 75 balls to score his 98-run knock, tearing apart the Pakistani bowling attack that boasted of fast-bowling heavyweights like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis.

Saeed Anwar

The stylish left-handed opener scored four out of his 20 ODI centuries against India, including a match-winning 194 of 146 balls at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the 1997 Pepsi Independence Cup. It took a herculean one-handed catch by Saurav Ganguly to dismiss Anwar but not before he had smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the park, including three consecutive sixes of India’s spin spearhead Anil Kumble.

Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian captain, who could decimate opposition bowling attacks with his spectacular strokeplay, ironically trumped Pakistan with his bowling arm in the Sahara Friendship Cup. Ganguly took 15 wickets in the five-match series, including a career-best five for 16 in the third game.

MS Dhoni

It was during Pakistan’s 2005 tour of India when the wicket-keeper batsman announced his arrival on the international arena during the second of the six- match ODI series. Dhoni had just scored 22 runs in his first four ODI innings when he was promoted to number three in the ODI match against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam with a blistering knock of 148 runs off just 123 balls to take India to a winning total of 356/9.