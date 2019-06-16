India vs Pakistan: Manchester Weather Updates, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Records

The much awaited game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is here as Virat Kohli-led India are all set to take on Pakistan in their upcoming fixture at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. India, who started the World Cup as favorites will look forward dominate Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men in the upcoming encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan who got thrashed in their previous match against Australia will have to put on their best game to score a victory against two-time World Cup champions. Scheduled at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people.

Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 46 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.

Weather:

The UK weather threatens the eagerly-awaited Sunday blockbuster cricket match between India and Pakistan. The game is scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time (3:00 pm in India) at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

On Sunday, the weather in Manchester is expected to be cloudy with chances of light rain throughout the match hours. The chances of rain are quite high, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Clearly, the teams will have to keep it in their plans for the game as a curtailed game and the Duckworth-Lewis equation are very much on the cards.

Pitch Report

Out of 45 ODIs at the Old Trafford in Manchester, only 18 went in favour of the team batting first. In the last five List A games, the average score was 260. The team that wins the toss should opt to field first, bearing in mind the adverse weather conditions.

Key Stadium Facts:

Also or formerly known as: Emirates Old Trafford

Established: 1857

Capacity: 19000

Floodlights: Yes, Installed in 2011

End names: Stretford End, Brian Statham End

Home team: Lancashire