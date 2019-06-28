In Comedy of Errors, Dhoni Escapes Stumping Twice from Same Delivery in West Indies Clash

If it wasn’t for West Indies’ wicket keeper Shai Hopes unintentional display of charity, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who anyway had a below average batting day at Old Trafford on Thursday, would’ve been cooling his heels and heart in the green room after scoring just eight runs.

Batting on number 8, Dhoni strayed out of his crease to a Fabian Allen delivery over midwicket in the 34th over, only to give it a total miss.

Hope, who had the simple task of snatching the ball and smashing the stumps, spilled it instead, missed the stumping chance and failed to gather the ball and run Dhoni out as well.

It would come back to haunt his team and cost West Indies dearly as MS Dhoni went on to smash an unbeaten 56 off 61 balls to help India post 268 for seven in 50 overs.

Dhoni, on Thursday, played a mixed bag of a knock against the low-on-confidence West Indies. Arriving to rescue India who were struggling at 140/4 in 30 overs, Dhoni stuck around till the 50th over to take the Men in Blue's score over 250.

An online debate kicked in when Dhoni fought hard in the middle and found it difficult to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking.

The veteran, who had scored 28 off 52 in the previous match against Afghanistan, however, redeemed himself and diffused the online rage and criticism directed towards him when he took the strike on the final over bowled by Oshane Thomas.

Dhoni sent Thomas for a six on the first delivery, a four on the fourth and finished it off in his trademark style on the final ball of Indian innings, launching a clean maximum over the deep square leg region.

With 16 runs accumulated in the last over, Dhoni brought the crowd on its feet, ending the show with 56 off 61 to his name and taking India to 268/7.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India.

Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings -- India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.