Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq Offers to Coach All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Says Can Make Him Best in World

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq offered his services to BCCI on Twitter, saying he could coach Hardik Pandya to become the world's best all rounder.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq Offers to Coach All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Says Can Make Him Best in World
File photo of Hardik Pandya. (Image: Twitter)
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has unwittingly found himself in the eye of the storm for engaging in a critical appraisal of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's performance against West indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Pandya scalped Sunil Ambris's wicket and smashed a 38 ball 46, being the only Indian player on Thursday to have a strike rate exceeding 100 in the low scoring thriller.

While his performance was generally praised, Razzaq, who is widely considered among Pakistan's greatest all-rounders, had a few words of advice for the 25-year-old.

"So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork as well and I see that also let’s him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in for example UAE", tweeted the former cricketer.

He followed this up with a proposal to offer his services to the BCCI in coaching Pandya as well.

"I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks", he said in a video as well as a tweet.

Notwithstanding what his intentions might have been, the posts seem to have polarized users, who were divided in their reactions, with some coming forth with words of encouragement, whereas many were just plain annoyed.

Many in the comments section praised Razzaq's performances all through his career, others however, felt that its more sensible for a bowler of his order to train Pakistani cricketers.

Many also lashed out at Razzaq, asking him to focus on the down-on-luck Pakistan side, asking him to train Faheem Ashraf and some even tweeting Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketing great Imran Khan to arrange a job for Razzaq with the Pakistan Cricket Board unless he was planning to jump ship to the BCCI.

That being said, Razzaq's seens to be of a cricketer analysing another. There simply is no question of an India-Pakistan face-off in this regard and no political implications are apparent either. What happens in cricket stays in cricket.

