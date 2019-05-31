Mohammad Hafeez: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Mohammad Hazeef is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on October 17, 1980 in Sargodha, Punjab. He is 38 years of age. He is an all-rounder and his bowling style is right-arm off break.He has played for the following cricket teams: akistan, Faisalabad, Faisalabad Wolves,Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Lions,Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Stars, Montreal Tigers,Peshawar Zalmi, Sargodha, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots,Sui Northern Gas Pipelines LimitedStallions.Mohammad Hafeez has played in 210 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 6361 runs at an average of 32.95. His highest score is 140 not out. He has scored 11 centuries and 37 half-centuries.Hafeez made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Sharjah on April 3, 2003 and the last ODI he played was against England at Leeds on May 19, 2019.This Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.