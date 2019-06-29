New Zealand vs Australia: London Weather, Lord's Pitch Report and Stadium Facts

After losing their previous match to unpredictable Pakistan, New Zealand are all geared to take defending champions Australia in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord's in London on June 29 at 3 pm. New Zealand, who faced a shocking defeat against Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, will hope to regain their dominance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup tournament as they take on Aaron Finch's Australia. Australia, on the other hand, who have already qualified for the semi-finals will eye to maintain their magic on field when they meet Kane Williamson and his men in the 37th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Weather Report:

The weather forecast for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and Australia is predicted to be partly cloudy. The morning and afternoon are expected to be sunny while the evening may be subjected to some cloud cover. The maximum temperature is estimated to be 31 degree Celsius whereas 20 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Lord's is closely associated with weather conditions. So, as there is prediction of sunlight in the first half the match, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first. This will give them an advantage over the other team. However, if the weather gets cloudy, it is better to bowl as the clouds tend to favor bowlers.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at the Lord's cricket ground, this is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1814 having a capacity of 30,000 people.

Also referred as the 'Home of Cricket', this venue was named after Thomas Lord. This ground is one of those iconic venues which has managed to retained its place as a spiritual home of the sport.

Along with having the world oldest sports museum, it is also the home to one of the largest library which consists of the most celebrated books and publications based on cricket. Besides this, the venue has staged a total of 61 matches. Out of this 24 matches were won by home side, 26 matches were won by touring side and neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.