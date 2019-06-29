New Zealand vs Australia: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia face-off at the Lord's in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand face Australia at the Lord's (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The top two contenders for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy, New Zealand and Australia, will lock horns at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 29 at 6 pm to play the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, who are currently at the third position on the points table, will try to seal their semi-final spot as they gear up to face the Aussies in their upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch and the Australian side, who are beaming with confidence subsequent to their semi-final qualification, will look forward to a consistent performance.
Both New Zealand and Australia have faced each other in 10 World Cup matches so far. Out of these, New Zealand have won three games whereas Australia have come out victorious on seven occasions. They last time they met was in 2015 World Cup final, when Australia defeated the Black Caps by 7-wickets.
So based on their previous World Cup encounters, one can say that Australia have an advantage over New Zealand in the upcoming match. Even the winning probability tells us that Australia have a better chance of registering a win with 64% probability as compared to New Zealand 36%
However, with New Zealand being in terrific form and a consistent performer in the ongoing World Cup tournament, much can't be predicted.
Ahead of New Zealand vs Australia, here's a look at their World Cup history.
New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Stats
Matches: 10
New Zealand won: 3
Australia won: 7
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s