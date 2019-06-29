New Zealand vs Australia: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The top two contenders for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy, New Zealand and Australia, will lock horns at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 29 at 6 pm to play the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, who are currently at the third position on the points table, will try to seal their semi-final spot as they gear up to face the Aussies in their upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch and the Australian side, who are beaming with confidence subsequent to their semi-final qualification, will look forward to a consistent performance.

Both New Zealand and Australia have faced each other in 10 World Cup matches so far. Out of these, New Zealand have won three games whereas Australia have come out victorious on seven occasions. They last time they met was in 2015 World Cup final, when Australia defeated the Black Caps by 7-wickets.

So based on their previous World Cup encounters, one can say that Australia have an advantage over New Zealand in the upcoming match. Even the winning probability tells us that Australia have a better chance of registering a win with 64% probability as compared to New Zealand 36%

However, with New Zealand being in terrific form and a consistent performer in the ongoing World Cup tournament, much can't be predicted.

Ahead of New Zealand vs Australia, here's a look at their World Cup history.

New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Matches: 10

New Zealand won: 3

Australia won: 7

Tied: 0

No Result: 0