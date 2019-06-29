Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Leeds Weather, Headingley Pitch Report and Stadium Facts

After securing two consecutive wins, Sarfaraz Ahmed- led Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their upcoming fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley Carnegie on June 29 at 3 pm. Pakistan, who are currently on the sixth spot at the points table still have a chance to make it to the semi- finals if they register a win in their remaining two matches. Meanwhile, Gulbadin Naid and his men who haven't won a single match will look forward to better prospects.

Weather Report:

There is possibility of patchy rain in the upcoming match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Apart from that, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning and afternoon. The maximum temperature estimated is 28 degree Celsius whereas 12 degree Celsius is estimated to be the lowest.

Pitch Report:

Even though Headingley is a good batting pitch, much can't be said as weather is expected to get rainy. So it might favour bowlers as well. However, the previous match between England and Sri Lanka, saw the batting the first winning the match. So, one can assume that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Headingley Carnegie, this is the second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1890 with the capacity of 17000 people.

Along with being home to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, this venue has staged some of the iconic comeback in test cricket like when England defeated Australia by 18 runs in 1981.

This venue has also witnessed some of the greatest innings, like two Test triple-centuries by Don Bradman in 1930 and 1934. Besides him, John Edricd of Surrey has also made a Test triple hundred in 1965.

Named after a suburb of the city of Leeds, this stadium is also linked to a rugby league ground, home of The Leeds Rhinos. However, apart from all this, the venue has staged a total of 41 ODI matches. Out of this, 21 matches were won by Home side, 10 were won by touring side while the neutral side have come out to be victorious on 8 occasions.