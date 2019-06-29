Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

The 36th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on June 29 at 3 pm. Pakistan, who are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins, will look to carry on the winning momentum and keep their hopes alive for the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, have not been able to win a single match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, will hope to leave their mark with an improved batting performance against Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are going to face each other for the first time in a World Cup match. Earlier they have faced each other in three ODI matches. Out of these three games, Pakistan have won every single match whereas, Afghanistan have failed to register even a single win.

So based on their previous performances, one can say it's Pakistan who have an advantage as they take on Gulbadin Naib and his men. Even the winning probability tell us that Pakistan have a higher chance of winning the upcoming fixture with 86% as compared to Afghanistan's 14%.

So ahead of Pakistan's clash with Afghanistan, here's a look at their previous ODI records:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket ODI Stats

Matches: 3

Pakistan won: 3

Afghanistan: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0