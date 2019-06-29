Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Pakistan will be looking to stay in the hunt of a semi-final spot as they take on Afghanistan in match number 36 of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
Pakistan face Afghanistan at Headingley (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

The 36th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will witness the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on June 29 at 3 pm. Pakistan, who are riding high on confidence after back-to-back wins, will look to carry on the winning momentum and keep their hopes alive for the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, have not been able to win a single match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, will hope to leave their mark with an improved batting performance against Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are going to face each other for the first time in a World Cup match. Earlier they have faced each other in three ODI matches. Out of these three games, Pakistan have won every single match whereas, Afghanistan have failed to register even a single win.

So based on their previous performances, one can say it's Pakistan who have an advantage as they take on Gulbadin Naib and his men. Even the winning probability tell us that Pakistan have a higher chance of winning the upcoming fixture with 86% as compared to Afghanistan's 14%.

So ahead of Pakistan's clash with Afghanistan, here's a look at their previous ODI records:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket ODI Stats

Matches: 3

Pakistan won: 3

Afghanistan: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram