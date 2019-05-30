Take the pledge to vote

'Sachin Opens Again': This World Cup, Watch Out for Tendulkar's Debut Performance in Commentary Box

Sachin Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at The Oval, London.

May 30, 2019
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will once again be opening at the ICC World Cup 2019. Yes you heard it right. Our favourite batman, icon, whose demigod-like cricket over the years has long made him a stuff of legends, will be making his on-air expert debut with the World Cup beginning on Thursday in England and Wales.

Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at The Oval, London.

The Master Blaster will join the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in Hindi and English at 1.30 p.m. with his very own segment 'Sachin Opens Again' at the Star Sports network. He will be joined by an already illustrious panel of experts, some of whom have had the pleasure of playing alongside and with him.

So, Haila, are you ready?

Tendulkar holds a number of ICC Cricket World Cup records. He scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played. He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup -- 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa.
