Shannon Gabriel: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shannon Gabriel, whose full name is Shannon Terry Gabriel, is an West Indian cricketer. He was born on April 28, 1988 at Trinidad. He is 31 years of age. He is an bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: West Indies, Barbados Tridents, Sagicor High Performance Centre, St Lucia Zouks, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Trinidad & Tobago Under-19s, West Indies A.Shannon Gabriel has played in 22 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 21 runs at an average of 4.82. His highest score is 12 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 31 wickets at an average of 31.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.62. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/17.Gabriel made his ODI debut against Australia at Bridgetown on June 21, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.This Shannon Gabriel: West Indian cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.