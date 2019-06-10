ICC Cricket World Cup South Africa vs West Indies at Rose Bowl: Venue, Record, Weather Updates

After losing all three encounters in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Proteas will eye to make a comeback in their upcoming fixture against two-time champions West Indies. Faf du Plessis and his men will look for a desperate win against the Windies at Rose Bowl. On the other hand, Jason Holder’s side will try to take an early advantage against the perennial chokers, South Africa. Scheduled at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, the venue was first established in 2001 with a capacity of 6,500 people. However, it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating.

The Ageas Bowl was designed by award-winning architects Michael Hopkins and Partners. While being a splendid feat of architecture, its location proved problematic for spectators in the early days. The venue was also criticized during Champions Trophy in 2004, as the access to ground for England key fixture got difficult.

This World cup, The Rose Bowl will host a total of 5 matches. Previously, it has hosted 27 One Day Internationals. Out of it, 10 matches were won by the home team, 7 were won by the touring team and the 5 were won by neutral teams. The highest innings made on this ground was of 373 runs made by England against Pakistan.

Key Facts:

Opened: 2001

Capacity: 6,500 (20,000 with temporary seating)

Known as: The Ageas Bowl, West End

Ends: Pavilion End, Northern End

Location: Southampton, England

Time Zone: UTC +01:00

Home to: Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI

Floodlights: Yes

Weather:

The weather forecast for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and West Indies is expected to be rainy. There are chances of moderate or heavy rain.