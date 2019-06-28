Sri Lanka vs South Africa: England Weather, Riverside Pitch Report and Stadium Facts

After defeating the hosts, England, at Headingley, Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the 34th ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Riverside in England. Dimuth Karunaratne's side, who smashed England in their previous encounter, will have to register a win if they want to tighten the race to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Faf du Plesis and his men, who are struggling from the start of 2019 World Cup campaign, will look forward to an improved performance in their remaining two matches.

Weather Report:

The weather forecast for the upcoming match between Sri Lanka and South Africa is predicted to be partly cloudy. However, during the afternoon the weather is expected to be sunny. The maximum temperature estimated is 18 degree Celsius whereas 10 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch report:

The pitch at riverside has witnessed some high scoring matches. The last match at Riverside was England vs Australia, where England chased 310 runs. However, despite being a run fest ground, Riverside is all set to favor bowlers in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Riverside, this is the first ICC World Cup 2019 match at this venue. It will hold a total of 3 matches in the ongoing World Cup tournament. One of the interesting fixture to be held at this venue will be England's clash with 2015 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

Also known as Emirates Durham International Cricket Ground, this venue was first established in 1995 and can accommodate up to 5,000 people. However, the capacity can be extended to 17,000 for international tournaments. The first match played at this ground was between Durham and visiting New Zealanders in 1992. However, an international stadium was constructed soon after some infrastructural development. So in 1999, Durham hosted their first ever World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland. Following this, the next year this venue also staged England NatWest Series game.

So if we take a look at the ODI statistics, then this venue has staged 16 matches in total. Out of it, 5 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 9 times. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.