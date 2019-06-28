Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Based on their previous World cup records, one can say that it's South Africa who is ahead of Sri Lanka. Moreover, winning probability also tells us that South Africa have a higher chance of registering a win in their coming match with 64% winning probability as compared to Sri Lanka's 36%.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied
File photo of Sri Lanka cricket team.
Sri Lanka and South Africa will go head to head in their upcoming match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground on June 28 at 3 pm. Sri Lanka, who are currently at the seventh spot on the points table, will try to close the gap towards semi-finals as they take on Faf du Plessis's side in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who are having a terrible run in the ongoing tournament, will hope to save their pride as they clash with Dimuth Karunaratne's side. Both Sri Lanka and South Africa have faced each other in five World Cup matches so far. Out of these Sri Lanka have won one match whereas South Africa have come out to be victorious on three occasions. Besides this, the two teams have witnessed one tie.

However, if we look at South Africa's current form much can't be predicted as they are having one of the worst World Cup campaign ever.

However, if we look at South Africa's current form much can't be predicted as they are having one of the worst World Cup campaign ever.

So ahead of Sri Lanka's Clash with Proteas, here's a look at their World Cup Stats:

Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between Sri Lanka and South Africa: 5

Sri Lanka won: 1

South Africa won: 3

Tied: 1

No Result: 0

