Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Durham Weather, Riverside Ground Pitch Report and Stadium Records

Sri Lanka and West Indies face-off in an inconsequential 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup clash at the Riverside Ground in Durham.

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Durham Weather, Riverside Ground Pitch Report and Stadium Records
Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in their 8th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Riverside Ground in England. Dimuth Karunratne's side, who lost their previous match to South Africa still have a mathematical chance to be in the semi-finals if they win their remaining two matches. Meanwhile, Jason Holder-led West Indies, who are already eliminated from the knockouts, will try to leave a mark in their upcoming match.

Weather Update:

Rain may play a spoilsport in the upcoming clash between Sri Lanka and West Indies as they are expectation of moderate rain. However, the weather in the morning and afternoon is subjected to some clouds with plenty of sunlight. The maximum temperature estimated is 18 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, the team batting second has an advantage in the match. So the team winning the toss should choose to bowl first. And with Riverside favouring bowlers, it would be better to chase the runs instead of defending it.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Riverside, this is the second ICC World Cup 2019 match at this venue. It will hold a total of 3 matches in the ongoing World Cup tournament. One of the interesting fixture to be held at this venue will be England's clash with 2015 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

Also known as Emirates Durham International Cricket Ground, this venue was first established in 1995 and can accommodate up to 5,000 people. However, the capacity can be extended to 17,000 for international tournaments. The first match played at this ground was between Durham and visiting New Zealanders in 1992. However, an international stadium was constructed soon after some infrastructural development. So in 1999, Durham hosted their first ever World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland. Following this, the next year this venue also staged England NatWest Series game.

Taking a look at the ODI statistics, this venue has staged 16 matches in total. Out of which, 5 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 9 times. This venue hasn't witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.

