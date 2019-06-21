Soumya Sarkar picked up only his second wicket of his one-day international career, when he dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the 21st over for Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia had gotten off to a blazing start with Warner reaching his fifty in 55 balls and Finch getting there even quicker in 47 balls - the skipper's eighth half-century in 11 ODI innings.

Breaking the partnership was critical for Bangladesh and Soumya Sarkar delivered as he struck on the fifth ball of the 21st over with a rising delivery that surprised Finch as he guided straight to Rubel Hossain at short third man.

Sarkar, who is predominantly a batsman who can roll his arm over when needed, celebrated his wicket with a well-known pose. The storming jump, turn and then landing in spread-eagle fashion.

We know where we have seen this before. Cristiano Ronaldo.

The international Cricket Council was not far behind in spotting the celebration, and posted a collage of Sarkar's and Ronaldo's celebration from their official World Cup handle.

Many fans felt the comparison was a "bit too much", while some others demanded that the post be deleted.

Here is how fans reacted to the post:

Ronaldo Be Like W T F pic.twitter.com/UcdWBsgLEh — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) June 20, 2019

Warner though went onto score his second hundred in this World Cup, his 16th overall, before Soumya Sarkar dismissed him too. Warner fell for 166 as Rubel again caught the ball, this time in the deep. Sarkar did not stop there, picking up the wickets of Usman Khawaja, after Rubel ran-out Glenn Maxwell.