West Indies vs Bangladesh: Somerset Weather Updates, Taunton County Ground Pitch and Records
The West Indies vs Bangladesh game scheduled at County Ground in Taunton, is the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue.
(Credit: Somerset County Cricket Club)
After their previous match against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and his men will look for a better prospect when they will take on two-time World Cup champions West Indies in the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. On the other side, West Indies who have failed to live up to their aggression will aim to return back to winning ways.
Scheduled at County Ground in Taunton, this is the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Formerly known as Athletic ground, it was established in 1882 and can easily accommodate up to 6,500 people. The first Championship to be played here was in 1891. This ground also hosted matches during the 1983 and 1999 World Cups.
This venue witnessed some of the amazing innings like two quadruple hundreds and Archie Maclaren’s record of 424 being followed 93 years later by Graeme Hick’s 405*
If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has staged 3 matches in total. Out of it, 2 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 1 time. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.
Key Facts:
Also or formerly known as: Athletic Ground, County Ground
Established: 1882
Capacity: 6500
Floodlights: No
End names: River End, Old Pavilion End
Home team: Somerset
Current local time: 07:19, Thu Jun 06, 2019 (UTC +0100)
Pitch Report:
The surface, as it was for the previous two matches at the ground, is expected to offer something for the faster men but the short boundaries will still encourage the batsmen. f there is no rain and we get a full hundred overs, expect the big hitters like Chris Gayle and co to make merry at Taunton.
Weather Update:
The weather forecast for the match between West Indies and Bangladesh is expected to be sunny in the day but light showers are predicted as the day progresses.
