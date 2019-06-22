West Indies vs New Zealand at Old Trafford: Stats, Win, Loss, Tied and Match History

Jason Holder-led West Indies are scheduled to face New Zealand in their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at the Old Trafford on June 22 at 6 pm. West Indies, who have won just one out of five matches, will look forward for better prospects in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Kiwis, who are one of the favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2019, will eye on sealing their semis berth.

With nine points from five matches, New Zealand are sitting pretty at the second spot, whereas the Caribbean side is at seventh spot with two points. If we look at the World Cup history, then these two have faced each other in seven matches. Out of these, West Indies have won 3 times whereas New Zealand have come out to be victorious on 4 occasions. The highest score posted by New Zealand against West Indies is 393 runs. Meanwhile, West Indies have secured 250 runs.

So based on their World Cup performances and current form, New Zealand have a higher chance of winning the upcoming match with 59% winning probability as compared to Windies 41%.

So ahead of West Indies vs New Zealand, Here's a look at their World Cup Stats

West Indies vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between West Indies and News Zealand: 7

West Indies won: 3

New Zealand: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 0