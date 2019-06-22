Take the pledge to vote

West Indies vs New Zealand: Manchester Weather Update, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Records

Even though the match between arch-rivals Indian and Pakistan did witness rain, the weather won't play a spoilsport in the upcoming match between West Indies and New Zealand.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
West Indies vs New Zealand: Manchester Weather Update, Old Trafford Pitch Report and Records
File photo of the Old Trafford stadium
After losing their previous match to Bangladesh, West Indies are all geared up to take on New Zealand in a must-win ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at the Old Trafford on June 22 (Saturday) at 6:00 pm. Jason Holder and his men, who are currently at sixth spot on the points table, will aim to regain their dominance on field. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's side, who are sitting pretty at second spot with nine points, will look forward to come out with yet another commanding performance.

Weather report:

Even though the match between arch-rivals Indian and Pakistan did witness rain, the weather won't play a spoilsport in the upcoming match between West Indies and New Zealand. The weather is predicted to be sunny throughout the day. So as a result, people will get to witness a full 100-over innings.

Pitch report:

If we look at the previous matches, then one can ascertain that it is a batting pitch. Both India and England batted first in their respective matches and scored a ton. So the team winning the toss must opt to bat first irrespective of what the conditions are.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, this is the third ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. Also known as Emirates Old Trafford, it was first established in 1857 and can easily accommodate up to 19,000 people. Hosting Tests since 1884, this is the second oldest Test venue in England. Its Pavilion End was recently remained as 'James Anderson' after England's leading Test wicket-taker.

This is not the first time, that this venue is hosting ICC Cricket World cup. Earlier it was used in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions of the tournament.

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has hosted 47 matches so far. Out of these, 25 matches were won by home side, 12 by touring side while neutral side triumphed only 8 times.

