'Who is He?' Cricket Fans Play Guessing Game After Sourav Ganguly's Cryptic Twitter Bomb

His comments on Twitter is a bit like his batting meaningless and and lack of ideas .. may be just an attention seeker...in the negative way 😂 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 9, 2019

Who is Dada talking about? — Jon Snow (@Sarfaraz_420) June 9, 2019

Definitely Michael since Sanjay is not even worth for Dada's tweet 😄 — YuvaraJ (@yuvaraj_kathir) June 9, 2019

It's not for @MichaelVaughan, in my opinion. It's for our very own persona non grata @sanjaymanjrekar. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 9, 2019

As much as I hate Michael Vaughan's guts, I honestly and sincerely hope this is a sly on Manzrekar. — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 9, 2019

Always happy when Sourav Ganguly is in commentary. You get to relax not just in between commentary stints but during it too.😋 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 9, 2019

The mood has been strictly, rather fervently, festive ever since the men in blue handed a drubbing to the defending champions Australia on Sunday. Fans after all, have a good reason to throw in all shades of celebration considering this was India’s second straight win at the ICC World Cup.Several former cricketers and experts, too, lauded India's emphatic performance against the Aussies.The drama after the win however, intensified in an unusual way, after former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly dropped a cryptic message in criticism of ‘someone’ on Twitter.Ganguly tweeted, "His comments on Twitter is a bit like his batting meaningless and lack of ideas ... May be just an attention seeker...in the negative way"As expected, the plot thickened thereafter since Ganguly didn’t mention anyone in particular, conveniently letting open the flood gates of speculations and guessing.Fans were quick to point out who Ganguly could have been talking about in his tweet as they tagged Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan, both of whom are known to frequently express rather controversial views on the gentlemen’s game on Twitter.What drove the fans in a tizzy further is the fact that it is unlikely of Ganguly to come out and clarify who he actually referred to. So then, let the guessing game begin?In fact, just hours before Ganguly’s subtle dig, Manjrekar in a tweet himself launched a veiled attack on dada and said that he doesn’t let others speak much during commentary. “Always happy when Sourav Ganguly is in commentary. You get to relax not just in between commentary stints but during it too,” he wrote.So is this an eye for an eye? With more than a month remaining for the World Cup to conclude, one should not be too surprised if the war of words (if at all) between the two stalwarts intensifies. Like the wise ones say, only time will tell. ​