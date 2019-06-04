ICC Confuses the 2 Sri Lankan Pereras on World Cup's Official Instagram Handle and Fans Are Unforgiving

Cardiff: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday got confused between the two Pereras - Kusal and Perera - in the Sri Lankan team and congratulated the wrong one in an Instagram post for a half-century against Afghanistan.

Kusal Perera gave a quick start to his side against Afghanistan on Tuesday, before Mohammad Nabi wreaked havoc with three wickets in five balls to trigger yet another dramatic collapse for the Islanders at the World Cup.

This prompted the International Cricket Council to post a photo from the field of play with the caption, "Thisara Perera is batting like a dream today. He's passed 50 - can he become Sri Lanka's first centurion of the tournament?"

The only problem with the post would be the fact that the photo was of the two Sri Lankan openers, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and wicket-keeper Kusal Perera and not all-rounder Thisara Perera. Thisara was dismissed for just two runs in the innings.

Fans pointed out the mistake in the comments section, with some even going ahead to troll ICC brutally.

As for the Sri Lankan innings, off-spinner Nabi removed Dimuth Karunaratne in the 14th over and then picked up three wickets in an over.

Nabi bowled Lahiru Thirimanne for 25 before having Kusal Mendis caught by Rahmat Shah in the slips for two runs. Angelo Mathews was next to go, for a duck, also caught by Shah.

As wickets started to tumble, rain came to Sri Lanka's rescue. Play was stopped with the scoreboard reading 182/8 at the end of 33 overs.