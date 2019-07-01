Vote responsibly as each vote counts
ICC World Cup 2019 : Can WI Break Their Losing Streak?
Jul 01, 2019 02:36 PM IST
In the next match of ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka will take on already eliminated West Indies. West Indies will look to play for pride whereas Sri Lanka will look to win this match so that their hope of qualifying for semi-final stays alive.