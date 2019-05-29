English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhoni, The Wall? Crazy Stat Shows How His Defensive Ability Holds Indian Middle Order Together
MS Dhoni has come under severe scrutiny for his slow batting in the last couple of years, but the new statistic shows how it has added solidity to Indian batting.
MS Dhoni is the only captain to have all the three major ICC trophies. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ability to finish games and explosive batting style has been a constant topic of discussion and has earned him a lot of plaudits over the course of his career, but there is one aspect of his game that does not bring him much credit - his defensive play.
Dhoni is the only captain to have all three major ICC trophies - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy - and is best remembered for his 91 off 79 deliveries at the Wankhede stadium that steered India to their second World Cup trophy in 2011.
He made it to the Indian team due to his explosive batting style but since the last couple of years, the former captain has come under severe scrutiny from fans and critics for his slow batting.
Dhoni, for long, has taken India over the finish line in close matches. But with his explosive batting prowess turning weaker with age, he has thrived more in the middle order - a position he gives himself with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
While his slower strike rate is often discussed now, there is a fresh statistic that has come out that along with the more defensive approach to his game, Dhoni has also added much needed steel to the Indian middle order.
Former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to shed light on Dhoni's fortess-holding ability.
Describing the statistic as "earth shattering", Manjrekar revealed that when playing defensively in ODIs, he gets out once every 184 balls. "That's once in more than 30 overs! This aspect of his batting should come handy in this WC," Manjrekar wrote.
On Tuesday, Dhoni played a brilliant innings of 113 off just 78 deliveries against Bangladesh in the warm-up game ahead of the World Cup, a vintage knock that reminded his fans of his innings of yore, when he could hit the ball out of the park at will.
Usually, however, Dhoni nowadays takes a few deliveries to settle down before looking for runs.
Dhoni is no more the player that can come to the pitch and start whacking deliveries from the word go. Instead, the former captain now chews up a few deliveries to set himself on the crease and then looks for gaps.
Manjrekar was talking about exactly this. If Dhoni can hold his defensive shape well for long, that gives him a chance at a longer innings for India - one that should be of much help during the World Cup in England and Wales.
Dhoni is the only captain to have all three major ICC trophies - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy - and is best remembered for his 91 off 79 deliveries at the Wankhede stadium that steered India to their second World Cup trophy in 2011.
He made it to the Indian team due to his explosive batting style but since the last couple of years, the former captain has come under severe scrutiny from fans and critics for his slow batting.
Dhoni, for long, has taken India over the finish line in close matches. But with his explosive batting prowess turning weaker with age, he has thrived more in the middle order - a position he gives himself with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
While his slower strike rate is often discussed now, there is a fresh statistic that has come out that along with the more defensive approach to his game, Dhoni has also added much needed steel to the Indian middle order.
Former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to shed light on Dhoni's fortess-holding ability.
Describing the statistic as "earth shattering", Manjrekar revealed that when playing defensively in ODIs, he gets out once every 184 balls. "That's once in more than 30 overs! This aspect of his batting should come handy in this WC," Manjrekar wrote.
Just stumbled on an earth shattering CricViz stat on Mahendra Singh Dhoni. When playing defensively in ODIs he gets out once every 184 balls. That’s once in more than 30 overs!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2019
This aspect of his batting should come handy in this WC.👍#ICCWC2019 #starsportsindia
On Tuesday, Dhoni played a brilliant innings of 113 off just 78 deliveries against Bangladesh in the warm-up game ahead of the World Cup, a vintage knock that reminded his fans of his innings of yore, when he could hit the ball out of the park at will.
Usually, however, Dhoni nowadays takes a few deliveries to settle down before looking for runs.
Dhoni is no more the player that can come to the pitch and start whacking deliveries from the word go. Instead, the former captain now chews up a few deliveries to set himself on the crease and then looks for gaps.
Manjrekar was talking about exactly this. If Dhoni can hold his defensive shape well for long, that gives him a chance at a longer innings for India - one that should be of much help during the World Cup in England and Wales.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Shows How to Flaunt Monotone Trend During Bharat Promotions
- Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results