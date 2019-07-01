ICC World Cup 2019: How A Game of Cricket Overcame India-Pakistan Misgivings

Team India was taken off-guard on Sunday and yes, it was partly because Virat Kohli's team, undefeated thus far, was forced to kneel before a determined English team, powered by Johnny Bairstow's ton. And yet, it was also partly because India found support in unexpected places.

Long-time arch-rival Pakistan were backing India's bid against England, which should not come as much of surprise from a practical perspective, since Pakistan's chance for a semi-final berth would climb with India overpowering England. In the event of Eoin Morgan's team losing on Sunday, England would have been booted out from the top four, dimming their chances of a semi-final berth. Plus Pakistan would have qualified for the semis with eleven points. A two-birds-with-one-stone kind of thing. Notwithstanding the obvious reasons for supporting India, the wide outpouring of encouragement was unexpected in itself.

On June 26th, former English skipper Nasser Hussain put forth a query for all Pakistan fans, asking which team they would lend support to in Sunday's encounter. Although he later admitted in the comments section that the tweet had been intended to be a cheeky ode to India-Pakistan animosity but that he was genuinely taken aback by the amount of love offered instead. A look at the comments section would make it apparent that while some consider their support for India in a purely pragmatic sense, some reactions were genuine while still others made Twitter a battleground to fight out political rivalries, as usual.

I put this tweet out yesterday as I bit of a cheeky joke .. half expecting a lot of anger and aggression.. actually what we got was a lot of love and humour.. 🙏 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 27, 2019

We are supporting India because we will beat them in Semi- Final or Final like the way we did in 2017 Champions Trophy. — Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) June 26, 2019

Definitely backing India 🇮🇳 for two reasons 1- they’re neighbours 2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

Pakistan fans cheering for India on the eve of World Cup Match vs England ⁦@A1_Nats⁩ ⁦@sardesairajdeep⁩ pic.twitter.com/jrtNJ3kcJi — CA PP Jain (@pppjain) June 30, 2019

IndiaMy name is Abhinandan,I am Wing Commander, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981. I really enjoyed Hospitality of Pakistan i don't feel i am arrested. And the best thing is i am in a room with attached #bathroom which i dreamed in whole lifeAnd #The_tea_was_fantastic — Adil 🇵🇰 (@adilbaig786) June 27, 2019

Some even brought old colonial passions into the equation.

I will support to our neighbors against East India company — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 26, 2019

Post Sunday's match, with Pakistani hopes dashed, Indian fans took to Twitter to reanimate India-Pak enmity.

Others were plain humorous.

Dhoni is the greatest finisher ever. He finished any chance for Pakistan to qualify for the Semifinals.😛😛😛😛😛#justkidding #India_Vs_England — सुशील (@sushil_kr_hans) July 1, 2019

Jokes and hostilities aside, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar welcomed the developments with the former calling such unison a rare thing and the latter hailing the occasion as the first time Pakistan has stood by India since Partition. Whatever the bottom line might be, it is certain that the two nations huddled together for Sunday's game, though the result did come as a downer.