ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals

Jul 04, 2019 10:28 PM IST India India Share

With three semi-final spots already fixed in the ICC World Cup, it is still unclear who will face the men in blue in the semi-finals. With three crucial matches coming up, the points table will see a lot of changes in the top half. And with three possible matches on the cards, News18.com looks at possible scenarios in which these matches will happen.