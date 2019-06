ICC World Cup 2019 |Match Preview : Can Sri Lanka Continue Their Winning Form?

Jun 28, 2019 04:15 PM IST India India Share

In the next match of ICC World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka will take on South Africa. South Africa who is already eliminated from the tournament will face Sri Lanka who has to win all their remaining matches to have a shot to qualify for the semi-finals. This match is also important as the result of this match will affect teams like Bangladesh, England and Pakistan.