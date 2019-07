ICC World Cup 2019 : Semi-Final, Ind Vs Nz | Journey Of India & New Zealand In World Cup 2019

In the first semi-final of the world cup 2019, India will face New Zealand. This match will see the best batsmen of the world cup Kane Williamson against Jasprit Bumrah. This will also be the second time when a Virat Kohli led side will take on a team led by Kane Williamson in a world cup semi-final. Last time it happened 11-year ago in Malaysia in Under 19 World Cup 2008.