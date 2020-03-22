English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Ice Hockey Men's World Championships Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Representative image for ice hockey.(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ice Hockey World Championships was scheduled for May 8-24 but amid coronavirus scare, it has been cancelled.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
The men's Ice Hockey World Championships, scheduled for May 8-24 in Switzerland, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international federation (IIHF) announced on Saturday.

"Given the current circumstances and following discussions with various stakeholders, the IIHF Council has determined that the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Lausanne cannot take place," the federation said in a statement.

"There are obviously no possibilities to relocate ...to another country."

The annual congress of the IIHF, which was supposed to take place from 21 to 23 May in Zurich, has been postponed indefinitely.

The tournaments in the lower division, which allow the teams to be promoted were cancelled on Tuesday.

The women's World Championships, scheduled for Nova Scotia in Canada starting on March 31, were cancelled on March 7.

