ICE vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction European Qualifiers 2020, Iceland vs Romania Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Iceland will be taking on Romania in the European Championships qualifying Path A playoff semi-final on October 9 at Laugardalsvöllur. The Iceland vs Romania match will start at 12.15 am IST. The team which wins will face either Bulgaria or Hungary in the playoff final which will be played in November 2020.

Iceland were in the Group H and they finished at the third position in their group, while Romania plunged to fourth spot in qualification Group F.

In European qualifiers, Iceland have emerged victorious in three of the last six games they have played and faced defeat in two. Their one game ended in a draw. On the other hand, Romania have won only two of the last six games, losing three. Their one match also ended in a draw.

In all competitions, Iceland have won three out of six games. The lost two and one got drawn, while Romania have emerged victorious in two and got outperformed in two. Two games of Romania ended in a tie.

European Qualifiers 2020 ICE vs ROM, Iceland probable lineup vs Romania: Kristinsson; Arnason, R. Sigurdsson, Ingason, A. Sigurdsson, Skulason; Gunnarsson, G. Sigurdsson, Gudmundsson; Finnbogason, Sigthorsson

European Qualifiers 2020 ICE vs ROM, Romania probable lineup vs Iceland: Tatarusanu; Burca, Grigore, Tosca, Bancu; Cretu, Marin, Maxim; Deac, Keseru, Stanciu