English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I'd be Lying if Roger Federer Record Not on my Mind,' Says Novak Djokovic
Djokovic, who sent out an early warning ahead of the official kick-off of his 2019 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Kevin Anderson to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, took his Grand Slam tally to 14 by picking up the Wimbledon and US Open titles within the span of the last five months.
(Twitter)
Novak Djokovic admitted he'd be "lying" if overhauling Roger Federer's mark of 20 Grand Slam titles was not on his mind but insisted Saturday it will be a great challenge to get there, especially with the sport's widely-hyped young generation stepping up.
Djokovic, who sent out an early warning ahead of the official kick-off of his 2019 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Kevin Anderson to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, took his Grand Slam tally to 14 by picking up the Wimbledon and US Open titles within the span of the last five months.
The 31-year-old Serb is currently six majors behind Federer and three adrift of Rafael Nadal, but is likely to keep up the pressure on his rivals this upcoming season considering how he recaptured his dominating form in the second half of 2018.
Asked if there is a record he dreams of capturing before the end of his career, Djokovic said: "I would lie if I say I didn't want to get to as high as Grand Slam wins number possible. That's definitely the objective, the desire, the goal.
"Those are probably the tournaments where I want to do my best for the rest of my career, however long that's going to be, and of course trying to also fight for No. 1 with everyone else."
Djokovic has lost just three times in the last six months, but all three defeats came against players aged 22 and under (Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto, Karen Khachanov in Paris, and Alexander Zverev in London at the World Tour Finals).
On Thursday, the world number one conceded that "the face of tennis is changing" due to the influx of new young talent and he believes the 'Next Gen' will make it harder for him to stay on top.
"There's a new generation of players, Nadal and Federer are still there, (Andy) Murray and (Stan) Wawrinka are coming back, Zverev is the leader of this Next Gen
"Men's tennis is as good as it can be in terms of competition, in terms of personalities, it's good to see new faces," he said after his fourth title victory on Saturday in the UAE capital.
"For me it's going to be a big challenge and a big ask to stay at such a high level, it's very demanding especially as a family man. It's different in the last couple of years. But I like challenge in life, because from the challenges we grow and we learn. So I try to embrace whatever is in front of me, I have to accept it but I'm working for the best."
Djokovic now heads to the Qatar Open in Doha next week where he faces Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the opening round.
Later in January, he will begin his bid to win a seventh Australian Open title.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Djokovic, who sent out an early warning ahead of the official kick-off of his 2019 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Kevin Anderson to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, took his Grand Slam tally to 14 by picking up the Wimbledon and US Open titles within the span of the last five months.
The 31-year-old Serb is currently six majors behind Federer and three adrift of Rafael Nadal, but is likely to keep up the pressure on his rivals this upcoming season considering how he recaptured his dominating form in the second half of 2018.
Asked if there is a record he dreams of capturing before the end of his career, Djokovic said: "I would lie if I say I didn't want to get to as high as Grand Slam wins number possible. That's definitely the objective, the desire, the goal.
"Those are probably the tournaments where I want to do my best for the rest of my career, however long that's going to be, and of course trying to also fight for No. 1 with everyone else."
Djokovic has lost just three times in the last six months, but all three defeats came against players aged 22 and under (Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto, Karen Khachanov in Paris, and Alexander Zverev in London at the World Tour Finals).
On Thursday, the world number one conceded that "the face of tennis is changing" due to the influx of new young talent and he believes the 'Next Gen' will make it harder for him to stay on top.
"There's a new generation of players, Nadal and Federer are still there, (Andy) Murray and (Stan) Wawrinka are coming back, Zverev is the leader of this Next Gen
"Men's tennis is as good as it can be in terms of competition, in terms of personalities, it's good to see new faces," he said after his fourth title victory on Saturday in the UAE capital.
"For me it's going to be a big challenge and a big ask to stay at such a high level, it's very demanding especially as a family man. It's different in the last couple of years. But I like challenge in life, because from the challenges we grow and we learn. So I try to embrace whatever is in front of me, I have to accept it but I'm working for the best."
Djokovic now heads to the Qatar Open in Doha next week where he faces Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the opening round.
Later in January, he will begin his bid to win a seventh Australian Open title.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results