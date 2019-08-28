Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

If You Need Anything, Let Me Know: Rafael Nadal Offers Boat to Andy Murray for Mallorca Stay

Andy Murray is in Mallorca playing the Rafa Nadal Open Banc Sabadell on Challenger circuit as a part of his singles comeback.

AFP

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
If You Need Anything, Let Me Know: Rafael Nadal Offers Boat to Andy Murray for Mallorca Stay
Rafael Nadal he was very happy to have Andy Murray play in Mallorca. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Rafael Nadal revealed Tuesday he had offered to provide Andy Murray with his boat in Mallorca, where the Scot is playing in a second-tier Challenger event as part of his comeback following hip surgery.

The Spaniard swept into the second round of the US Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 rout of Australian world number 60 John Millman on the same day as Murray won his second singles match at a tournament that bears Nadal's name.

"I'm very happy to have Andy Murray playing there," Nadal said. "It's great news for us, of course, but for him and for the world of sport that's great news and I wish him the very best.

"I just text him a couple days ago saying, 'If you need anything, just let me know. You want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know.'"

Murray, playing on the Challenger circuit for the first time in 14 years, defeated 115th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-4 in an event he is using to rebuild his singles form.

The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a hip operation in January following his first-round exit from the Australian Open and began easing his way back by playing doubles, starting with a title at Queen's in June.

"Best of luck, and more than playing in my home it is great news that he is back on the tennis court playing singles after a lot of struggles in recent years. I am happy for him, it is very special," Nadal said.

"The decision to go and play a challenger is because he feels well, my feeling, the way that I see it.

"If you don't feel it very well, you play normal tour and just let's see how it goes. If one player like Andy is able to go and play a challenger is because physically he feels well and he wants to play matches."

Nadal has his sights fixed on a fourth US Open crown this fortnight and will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round after taking just over two hours to see off Millman, the player who stunned Roger Federer in the last 16 here a year ago.

"I'm happy the way that I was able to win tonight. It's a good start," Nadal said.

"It's very special to be back in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The beginning, the first match, is always a little bit new even if I've played here plenty of times.

"I think I had more or less positive feelings tonight," he added. "I need to keep improving every single day. Winning with that result allows me more to have a good practice. I hope to be ready for after tomorrow knowing it's a tough challenge, Thanasi in the second round."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram