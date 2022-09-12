Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz Praise Each Other After Maiden US Open Victories

US Open champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz praised each other after their maiden victories in New York.

The world number one Swiatek won her third Grand Slam title after defeating Tunisian Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(5) of women’s singles final. Swiatek sent back Jabeur in almost two hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, the men’s singles match was on the edge of the cliff as both Alcaraz and Casper Ruud were eyeing to clinch the maiden title.

However, the 19-year old Alcaraz emerged victorious from the match that went for around three hours and 20 minutes.

After the win, Swiatek tweeted, “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz and to you @CasperRuud98 as well! What a ride!”

Congratulations @carlosalcaraz and to you @CasperRuud98 as well! What a ride! 🤗 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 12, 2022

In reply, Alcaraz said: “Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga!”

Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga! 🤜🏻🤝🏻 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 12, 2022

Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a US Open title and the youngest woman to win her third major trophy since Maria Sharapova in 2008. The 21-year-old has also equalled Serena Williams, having won the French Open and US Open in the same year.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Alcaraz lifted his maiden US Open trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium and also became the youngest World No.1 ever in the history of ATP rankings which began in 1973. He broke the mark set by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

Alcaraz also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005. He is now the the third Spanish men’s player to win the US Open after Manuel Orantes (1975) and Rafael Nadal (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).

After the win, Alcaraz said that his dream came true to be the World No. 1.

He said, “This is something I dreamt of, to be the No.1 in the world. I had to work very very hard to win a Grand Slam. It’s tough to talk right now, there are a lot of emotions.”

“I tried to work hard with my team, my family. This is something that is really really special for me.”

The 2022 US Open men’s singles final was the first time wherein two players were competing for both their maiden Grand Slam title and the world number one ATP rank. While, Ruud lost the final but he will be on World ranking two from his current position at number seven.

