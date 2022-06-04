Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

World number one Iga Swiatek will be aiming to extend her unbeaten streak to 35 matches as she is set to take on teenager Coco Gauff in the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final today (June 4). In the semi-final, the 2020 French Open champion defeated Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 to qualify for the final. A win in the final on Sunday will help Swiatek in equaling the best unbeaten run held by Venus Williams.

America’s Gauff, on the other hand, ousted 59th ranked Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her previous encounter to seal a berth in her first Grand Slam final. Teenage star Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.

The 18-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament and showed few signs of nerves in her first major semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan. But she is the underdog against Poland’s Swiatek, who will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s unbeaten run in the 21st century if she lifts the trophy.

Ahead of today’s French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff; here is all you need to know:

What date French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will take place on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff be played?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff begin?

The French Open 2022 Women’s Singles final match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff match?

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff match?

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match is available to be streamed live Sonyliv app and website.

