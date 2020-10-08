Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska, French Open Women's Singles Semi-finals 2020 Live Updates: Swiatek Breaks on 1st Serve

Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska, French Open Women's Singles Semi-finals 2020 Live Updates: Unlikely semi-finalists Iga Swiatek and Nadia Podoroska target breakthrough places in the Roland Garros championship match on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova meet in the other last-four tie.
Swiatek can become the first Polish woman in the Paris final in 81 years while Podoroska could be the first qualifier to make a final at the Slams. Kenin and Kvitova, the only two seeds left, have been here before -- Kenin won the Australian Open in January while Kvitova was Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014.
Oct 8, 2020 6:51 pm (IST)
Swiatek vs Podoroska: 3-0
Iga Swiatek is bossing the baseline now with some powerful forehands. She races way to 30-0 lead only to miss hit Nadia Podoroska to take it back 30-15.
Swiatek though manages to hold onto her serve and take the game at 15.
Iga Swiatek returns beatuifully on the first serve and is up 15-0. Nadia Podoroska produces a similar serve and a backhand this time from Swiatek earns her a 30-0 lead.
After racing away to 40-0 lead, Swiatek faults on the second serve to give Podoroska a chance. Which she couldn't take as a backhand from deep goes beyond the serve line.
Oct 8, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)
Swiatek vs Podoroska: 1-0
Iga Swiatek searves first. Nadia Podoroska imimdiately forces her to hit wide to be 0-15 up. Podoroska works the baseline well as both players lloked to get their forehands going, but it is the Podoroska who is up 0-30.
A superb backhand from Swiatek got her back in the point 15-30. She followed it up with a good serve and finished it with a forehand to level at 30-30.
Another forehand later she was up 40-30. Swiatek's backhand on the next was not that great and Podoroska drew level.
Swiatek took the first game with some good serves and forehands.
Oct 8, 2020 6:32 pm (IST)
This is the first time that Iga Swiatek and Nadia Podoroska facing off.
The players walk out to the middle for the first women's singles semi-final. Should be a cracker of a match!
3rd rd: bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-2, 6-4
Oct 8, 2020 6:22 pm (IST)
Iga Swiatek - Path to Semi-final
1st rd: bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x15) 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-1, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Simona Halep (ROU x1) 6-1, 6-2
QF: bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3, 6-1
Oct 8, 2020 6:20 pm (IST)
Iga Swiatek, just 19 and ranked 54, is only the second woman from Poland to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros -- the last was Jadwiga Jedrzejowska who finished runner-up in 1939.
She enjoyed one of the tournament's stand-out moments when she knocked out top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep in the last 16.
The daughter of an Olympic rower, Swiatek is a fan of AC/DC and Pink Floyd although it was Guns N'Roses' 'Welcome to the Jungle' which accompanied her onto court for her quarter-final win over Martina Trevisan.
Oct 8, 2020 6:17 pm (IST)
Nadia Podoroska has won 43 matches across all tours in 2020 despite the truncated season and will break into the top 50 after the tournament.
Furthermore, she is guaranteed 425,250 euros ($501,740) following her breakout performance in Paris, easily doubling her total career earnings of $301,547.
Oct 8, 2020 6:14 pm (IST)
Nadia Podoroska, ranked at 131, is bidding to become the first qualifier ever to make a Grand Slam final.
Taking full advantage of the section of the draw from which Serena Williams withdrew after the first round, 23-year-old Podoroska stunned third seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.
Playing in just her second major in Paris, she started the year ranked a lowly 255.
Oct 8, 2020 6:03 pm (IST)
Iga Swiatek will take on Nadia Podoroska in the first semi-final of the French Open women's singles' event.
La demi-finale miracle ✨
It was Paris where Kvitova made her comeback in 2017 after spending six months recovering from a terrifying knife attack at her home in December 2016.
The frenzied assault required a four-hour operation and left her with damaged ligaments in her playing hand. Doctors warned her that her career may be finished.
Kvitova has yet to drop a set at the tournament, whereas Iga Swiatek will look to become the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the Roland Garros final. Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, on the other hand, is bidding to become the first qualifier to reach the final at a Grand Slam in the modern era.