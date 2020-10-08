Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska, French Open Women's Singles Semi-finals 2020 Live Updates: Swiatek Breaks on 1st Serve

Oct 8, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)

Swiatek vs Podoroska: 1-0

Iga Swiatek searves first. Nadia Podoroska imimdiately forces her to hit wide to be 0-15 up. Podoroska works the baseline well as both players lloked to get their forehands going, but it is the Podoroska who is up 0-30.

A superb backhand from Swiatek got her back in the point 15-30. She followed it up with a good serve and finished it with a forehand to level at 30-30.

Another forehand later she was up 40-30. Swiatek's backhand on the next was not that great and Podoroska drew level.

Swiatek took the first game with some good serves and forehands.