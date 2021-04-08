Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera Left Out as FC Goa Announce Squad for 2021 AFC Champions League

FC Goa will be the first team to participate in the AFC CL in its current format when they play their first game against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan on Wednesday.
Among the Indians, Romeo Fernandes is back in the squad for the first time since 2016. The squad has 11 Goan players representing the club.The Gaurs’ squad for the 2021 edition of the AFC Champions League is as follows: Goalkeepers:
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh MoirangthemDefenders:
Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil KhanMidfielders:
Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo FernandesForwards:
Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita
