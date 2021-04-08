Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera Left Out as FC Goa Announce Squad for 2021 AFC Champions League

Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera were the big names missing as FC Goa announced their 28-man squad for the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign, which begins on April 14 in Goa. According to the rules of the competition, each team can have no more than four foreigners in the squad and one of them has to be from an AFC (Asian Football Association) member association. James Donachie of Australia fulfills that criteria and apart from him, Ivan Gonzalez, captain Edu Bedia and Jorge Ortiz were picked.

FC Goa will be the first team to participate in the AFC CL in its current format when they play their first game against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan on Wednesday.

Among the Indians, Romeo Fernandes is back in the squad for the first time since 2016. The squad has 11 Goan players representing the club.

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

