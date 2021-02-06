News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Ihenacho Lifts North Dakota Past Denver 85-82 In OT
1-MIN READ

Ihenacho Lifts North Dakota Past Denver 85-82 In OT

Ihenacho Lifts North Dakota Past Denver 85-82 In OT

Tyree Ihenacho had 19 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota narrowly beat Denver 8582 in overtime on Friday.

DENVER: Tyree Ihenacho had 19 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota narrowly beat Denver 85-82 in overtime on Friday.

Ihenacho made a basket with 1:20 left in regulation for a 75-71 lead, but Denver closed on a 4-0 run to force overtime. North Dakota only made one field goal in the extra frame as Bentiu Panoams 3-pointer put them ahead for good.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (6-14, 6-8 Summit League). Mitchell Sueker added 12 points, and Seybian Sims had seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-13, 0-7), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Robert Jones added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Moenkhaus had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...