News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Illinois St. Bench Helps Send Illinois St. Blast S. Illinois
1-MIN READ

Illinois St. Bench Helps Send Illinois St. Blast S. Illinois

Illinois St. Bench Helps Send Illinois St. Blast S. Illinois

DJ Horne scored 17 points and Emon Washington scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 8055 on Saturday to end the Redbirds' sixgame losing streak.

CARBONDALE, Ill.: DJ Horne scored 17 points and Emon Washington scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 80-55 on Saturday to end the Redbirds’ six-game losing streak.

Josiah Strong’s 3-pointer broke a 4-all tie and the Redbirds (6-14, 3-11 Missouri Valley Conference) never trailed again. Strong scored 12 and Dedric Boyd 11 both off the bench. Nine of 13 Redbirds that played entered the scoring column.

Ben Harvey scored 14 and Kyler Filewich 13 with 10 rebounds for Southern Illinois (9-9, 3-9). The Salukis have dropped back-to-back contests and three of their last four.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...