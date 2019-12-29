I'm Fulfilling My Father's Dream: 17-year-old Weightlifting Star Jeremy Lalrinnunga

New Delhi: Jeremy Lalrinnunga, first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, on Sunday said he is fulfilling his father's dream by representing the county in various senior weightlifting competitions.

The 17-year-old's father was a Junior boxing champion but couldn't go on to represent India.

"My father has been the biggest inspiration in my career. He has backed me fully since the time I decided to take up weightlifting. He was a boxer so he has shared all his experience of being a sportsperson with me. He was a junior champion, but unfortunately, he didn't go on to play for India and therefore I am fulfilling his dream," said Lalrinnunga.

The weightlifter, who hails from Aizawl, is currently looking to book a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lalrinnunga has clinched two silver medals in the 67 kg category this year.

"I am preparing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the moment. The last Olympic qualifying event will be held in April next year. I am training for that competition. I have won two silver medals in the 67 kg category this year.

"I clinched the first one in the EGAT's Cup International Weightlifting Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand and won the second one in the 6th Qatar International Cup in Doha," said the 17-year-old.

Lalrinnunga, who won gold in the first and second edition of the Khelo India Games, said that the competition is like an international-level tournament. The athlete competed in the 62kg and 67kg in the first and second edition respectively.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is a very good experience for young athletes. The competition is like an international-level tournament. It's a very good competition.

"The Indian government and Sports Authority of India are supporting all the upcoming athletes. With their continued support, India will win Olympic medals in the future," said the weightlifter.

