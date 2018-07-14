GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I'm Just Getting Started, Says Defiant Serena Williams After Wimbledon Defeat

Serena Williams vowed to use the pain of her shock Wimbledon final defeat against Angelique Kerber to fuel her bid for future Grand Slam glory.

AFP

Updated:July 14, 2018, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I'm Just Getting Started, Says Defiant Serena Williams After Wimbledon Defeat
Serena Williams. (AFP)
Serena Williams vowed to use the pain of her shock Wimbledon final defeat against Angelique Kerber to fuel her bid for future Grand Slam glory.

Williams was hoping to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles by winning her eighth Wimbledon crown on Saturday.

But instead the 36-year-old produced an error-strewn display in a 6-3, 6-3 loss that ranked as her first Wimbledon final defeat since 2008.

While Serena was frustrated by the surprise setback, she took heart from her run to the final in just the fourth tournament of her comeback following daughter Olympia's birth in September.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far," Williams said.

"It's obviously disappointing, but I cannot be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to and I am just getting started.

"I look forward to continuing to be out here and do what I do best."

Williams endured life-saving surgery after Olympia's difficult delivery and serving as an inspiration to mothers all over the world had been part of the former world one's decision to return to tennis.

After failing to become the first mother to win Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980, Williams admitted she was powerless to prevent the inspired Kerber taking the title.

"I am just me, and that's all I can be. To all the mums out there, I was playing for you today, and I tried but Angelique played really well, she played out of her mind," she said.

"She's an incredible person, a really good friend, so I am really happy for her.

"I know she's going to really enjoy it and enjoy the moment."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Recommended For You

Photogallery